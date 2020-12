New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton’s future is even more uncertain heading into the final week of the season and beyond following another disappointing outing in the Patriots’ 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Newton had a touchdown run, but finished just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.

Newton acknowledges he hasn’t performed up to his expectations but said next season is the last thing on his mind right now.