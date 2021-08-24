New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Newton on track to return to practice after testing mishap

Patriots: New England Nation

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Eagles NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Cam Newton to return to the field this week for the second day of joint practices with the Giants after the quarterback missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules.

Newton is under an NFL-mandated five-day reentry process for unvaccinated players after traveling to an out-of-town medical appointment over the weekend.

The Patriots said Newton had tested negative daily for COVID-19 while he was away but had misconstrued the protocols about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.

Belichick did acknowledge that Newton’s unavailability would give rookie quarterback Mac Jones an increased opportunity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community