Newton, Jones embracing budding friendship and competition

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) greets quarterback Mac Jones (50) during an NFL football practice, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton and Mac Jones have both had their highlights during the first few days of training camp.

The veteran Newton looks a lot surer of what he wants to do in his second season in the offensive system.

And the rookie Jones has already shown glimpses of the fast-delivering, dependable passer he was in college.

It’s ratcheted up expectations for both as they both embrace the competition for the starting job.

It’s also helping the two new teammates bond on and off the field, despite their college allegiances of Auburn and Alabama.