New England Patriots unveil new uniforms

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in 20 years, the New England Patriots will not only have a new quarterback, but also new uniforms.

On Patriots Day, the Patriots unveiled the team’s new uniforms. What was previously known as the team’s alternate uniforms have been promoted to the team’s primary, and an entirely new version has been unveiled for away games.

The blue-on-blue home uniforms made their debut in 2016 under the NFL’s “Color Rush” campaign.

The 2020 blue home uniforms are mostly identical to the “Color Rush” uniforms with some small tweaks made to the fonts on both numbers and nameplates, along with red, white and blue color-blocked socks, and red and white stripes on the pants and sleeves.

The blue pants will remain the same for both uniforms, but the white away jersey is now complementary to the home with red and blue stripes on the shoulders and blue numbers outlined in silver and red.

When the “Color Rush” uniforms debuted, they received a warm reception from players, fans and within the organization, and with the Patriots having a 6-1 record while wearing them, it sparked the discussion to promote them to the team’s primary look.