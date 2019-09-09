Patriots lead Steelers 7-0 after 1st quarter

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots kicked off the regular season Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

By the end of the 1st quarter the Patriots were leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 7-0.

Earlier, the team unveiled their sixth Super Bowl Championship banner.

Ty Law, Willie McGinnist, Rob Ninkovich, Martellus Bennett, Rob Gronkowski on hand to celebrate 5 previous trophies #Patriots — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) September 9, 2019

The season opener came just a day after the Patriots picked up Antonio Brown, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

The deal was made only hours after Brown was released from the Raiders without ever playing a game for them.

He would not suit up for Sunday night’s game against his former team, the Steelers.

Brown will officially join the team on Monday.

IT’S OPENING NIGHT!!! The Patriots host the Steelers but everyone wants to talk about Antonio Brown. Yianni Kourakis – WPRI and Ruthie Polinsky – WPRI are live on the field at Gillette with a game preview! What’s your game pick? Posted by WPRI 12 on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Eyewitness News caught up with fans celebrating before the game who had plenty to be excited about.

“Never gets old, we’re on to seven. Seven,” Lisa Rattenni said.

“Antonio Brown will fit into this particular system, however there’s a few adjustments he going to need to make and I’m certain that he’ll make them,” David Cerreto said.