New England Nation: Week 13 game picks

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Massachusetts field hospital opens in Worcester
Video
Top Stories
Tracy Sormanti, Patriots long time cheerleading director, dies at 58
A mix of wintry conditions across our area during last night’s storm
Video
Plows were busy treating and clearing roadways Saturday night
Video
David L. Lander, best known as ‘Squiggy’ on Laverne & Shirley, dies at 73
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Thanksgiving gatherings could extend RI ‘pause’ past 2 weeks, Dr. Birx warns
Video
Top Stories
Ruggerio, Shekarchi rule out cut to ‘distressed communities’ aid
Feds fight release of financial ‘predator’ who bilked many out of millions
Dr. Birx’s future role unclear after meeting with Biden team
Video
Second wave of COVID-19 hits harder in RI’s smaller communities
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
New England Nation: Week 13 Roundtable
Video
Top Stories
New England Nation: Week 13 game picks
Video
Tracy Sormanti, Patriots long time cheerleading director, dies at 58
Duke carries Providence over Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67
Wendy’s Team of the Week: Classical girls field hockey
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Newsmakers 12/3/2020: Citizens Bank CEO; week in review
Video
Top Stories
Tune In: The Mafia Tapes, The War on Alzheimer’s specials to air on Thanksgiving
Video
Newsmakers 11/25/2020: RI Food Bank; Dr. Ashish Jha
Video
Newsmakers 11/20/2020: The latest on the coronavirus
Video
The Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Jose Mojica?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Still Standing: Tom Dreesen shares classic show business tales and more in new book (Part 2)
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Video
The Rhode Show Rewind Dec. 4, 2020
Video
Wish your pet “Happy Howlidays’ with these gift ideas
Video
New book encourages readers to stay positive
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
12 Local Gift Guide
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Remarkable Women
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
New England Nation: Week 13 game picks
Patriots: New England Nation
by:
Rosie Langello
Posted:
Dec 6, 2020 / 12:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2020 / 04:01 PM EST
(WPRI) — Check out our New England Nation game picks for week 13.
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
North Kingstown business dedicates holiday window display to delivery drivers
Video
Meet the Mellors and hear their 75-year love story
Video
Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
Bring holiday cheer to COVID-19 patients at Cranston field hospital
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video
More monoliths materialize around the world, as memes
Gallery
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams