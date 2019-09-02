New England Nation Roundtable: Season Preview

Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky, Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh discuss the upcoming season for the New England Patriots on this week’s New England Nation.

Did the team do enough in the offseason to win another AFC title? Who will compete with the Patriots in the conference?

All that and much more in the round table discussion.

PATRIOTS: NEW ENGLAND NATION: Complete coverage & exclusive content | WATCH: New England Nation airs weekly, Sundays 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence throughout the entire NFL season.