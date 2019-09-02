Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Providence County
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

New England Nation Roundtable: Season Preview

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yianni Kourakis, Ruthie Polinsky, Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh discuss the upcoming season for the New England Patriots on this week’s New England Nation.

Did the team do enough in the offseason to win another AFC title? Who will compete with the Patriots in the conference?

All that and much more in the round table discussion.

PATRIOTS: NEW ENGLAND NATION: Complete coverage & exclusive content | WATCH: New England Nation airs weekly, Sundays 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence throughout the entire NFL season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams