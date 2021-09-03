Patriots Preview: Get ready for new season with New England Nation on Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New season. New faces. New quarterback.

While this is true for the Patriots, it also applies to New England Nation, which returns this Sunday at 11:30 on FOX Providence.

12 Sports reporter Taylor Begley joins the panel along with Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh as we get you ready for the Patriots’ upcoming season.

We have lots to talk about, from the team’s transition into the Mac Jones era to their new-look roster after a busy offseason.

Plus – you’ll hear from some of the Patriots’ new players, Gresh’s keys to a successful season, and our predictions for their overall record.

The Patriots kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 12, at home against the Miami Dolphins, and the game’s on 12!

Join us at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence every Sunday for New England Nation. Morey, Rosie, Taylor and Gresh get you ready for the game ahead with the latest headlines, in-depth analysis, and interviews with Patriots players and coaches. You can also join the conversation by using #NENation on social media!