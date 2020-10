FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The New England Patriots hope to bounce back from their loss against the Denver Broncos as they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

It's already week seven of the NFL season and the month of October for the Patriots has been a whirlwind. In the beginning of the month, Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both tested positive for the coronavirus. As time went on, more Patriots were put on the COVID-19 reserve list. After rescheduling and moving the Denver Broncos game, the team would only end up practicing twice after two weeks. This week, the Patriots practiced three days in a row before their game against the 49ers.