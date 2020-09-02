NEN Xtra – Unpredictability in week one is right around the corner, as Patriots prepare for Dolphins

With week one in the NFL in less than two weeks, preparation for the Patriots first opponent, the Miami Dolphins, has begun. In a week that Coach Belichick called the transition week from training camp to regular season practice, it’s only a matter of days before they dive fully into their AFC East counterpart.

But before they can do that, there’s still things that the coaching staff has to refine within their own team–something offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels said is very important in week one preparation.

“Part of the preparation for the beginning of the season is your evaluation of your own team,” said McDaniels on Wednesday.

And while no preseason games makes things a little more unpredictable regarding other teams, it’s something McDaniels said is not much different than any other week one opponent.

“The unpredictability of week one is always there because nobody really shows much scheme in the preseason, in terms of really giving an opponent a great look at all the things that they’re really going to try to do,” said McDaniels. “You have to be ready to adapt and adjust quickly in that first, first game…I’d say the first few games are just like that, as even week one doesn’t necessarily tell you everything you want to know.”

Other questions have surrounded around the ability of the team to participate in full contact tackling without preseason, live-action hitting, as well as how to determine roster cuts with a limited evaluation period.

While these are legitimate concerns from the outside, Coach Belichick isn’t worried about that–something in which, to both questions, are things “we’ve dealt with before.”

All of this leading to the question of just how similar this off-season has been to the 2011 season, that began late due to a lockout. But Coach Belichick is only worried about this year.

“We’re going to try and perform well in all three areas of the game, in offense, defense and special teams,” said Belichick. “I don’t want to live in the past and worry about the past. I want us to try and be as good as we can be at all the things that we do.”