NEN Xtra – Receivers Preview

The New England Patriots' offensive line was projected to be one of the more solid areas of their lineup; but, that all changed when projected right tackle, Marcus Cannon decided to opt-out of of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

New England guard Najee Toran, a member of the practice squad last year also decided he would not play this year. This now leaves New England with a question mark at the right tackle position and a lack of depth and experience within their offensive line.