New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN Xtra – Receivers Preview

Patriots: New England Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Who will earn a starting job at the receiver position this year? Check out this break down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com