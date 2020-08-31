NEN Xtra – Patriots transition from training camp mode, to regular season mode

On Monday, Bill Belichick made his opening statement to the media and it was all about “transition week.”

Since training camp officially ended on Sunday, the Patriots are now eyeing that week one date in Gillette Stadium with the Miami Dolphins. But before they start to fully prepare for the Dolphins, they have to do some fine tuning on fundamentals and team concepts. That is the week that Belichick has described as the transition week.

With no preseason games, it makes this transition a little bit tougher. Instead of being able to assess where they are as a team by playing different teams, they have to rely heavily on the competition from within. Coach Belichick said that they are adjusting well to the change and they are now at a point where they have to “fix loose ends” and “refine our fundamentals.”

Belichick added that this transition phase should only last a few days, and they will hopefully be able to fully dive into their week one preparation phase.