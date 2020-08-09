NEN Xtra: Jedd Fisch and Bill Belichick go way back

Jedd Fisch enters his 14th season in the NFL as New England’s quarterbacks’ coach. His resume is extensive as he has spent time not only in professional football but also at the collegiate level. And, he brings with him the reputation of being a superb quarterback communicator, something that the Patriots will need now that the position is a question mark for the first time in 20 years.

Fisch won’t be doing it alone though. He’ll work with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and of course Bill Belichick. Belichick and Fisch have known each since 2011; but, the new quarterbacks’ coach recalls the first time he met the long-time Patriots’ coach.