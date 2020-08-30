New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN Xtra – Jake Burt–the hometown kid, putting pads on for his favorite team

Patriots: New England Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Jake Burt grew up in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. So naturally, he became a die hard Patriots fan. Now in 2020, he can love them a little bit more–because he’s one of them.

Burt was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Patriots on May 5. He joins an extremely young tight end group, including four other rookies.

Burt called it a “dream come true” on Thursday. He also expressed just how surreal it was.

“Everyday when I walk into this building, I’m extremely grateful to the Patriots and the entire organization,” Burt said. “I couldn’t be more happy every single day. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com