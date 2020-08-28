New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN Xtra – “Iron sharpens iron;” the battle in the trenches at camp

The other day, DE Lawrence Guy used the term “iron sharpens iron” when describing what it was like comnstantly going against your teammates on the other side of the ball. As normal as that may be in practice, it’s something they’ve had to resort to way more than in any other season. With no preseason games in 2020, it’s their only way to get better.

It’s not just the battles on the corners with defensive backs and wide receivers, or the running backs being met in the second level by a linebacker, but that battle in the trenches on the line of scrimmage is physical, and demanding.

At the end of the day, their goal is to make each other tougher and be ready for the first time they get to face off on the line with a different colored jersey.

