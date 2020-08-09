NEN Xtra – Hoyer is back home

In Friday’s media day, Brian Hoyer said one thing that stood out the most about coming back to New England for the third time:

“My family and I have made this our home.”

After over 15 minutes of talking to the media, Hoyer discussed the challenges and adjustments to covid-19 protocol; the dynamics among the quarterbacks and rest of the team; and lastly, his family.

Not just that he and his family decided to make New England their home, but they even decided this last fall–when he was still playing for Indianapolis.

Hoyer said that they decided they wanted to lay their roots in New England so they wouldn’t have to get up and move again this late in his career.

And his response to how that worked out?

“It just kind of fell into place,” said Hoyer.

Hoyer has put on seven different jerseys across the NFL in his journey. Some years taking on a starting role at some point during the season; most of the seasons as that experienced veteran on the sideline, helping call the shots.

No matter where he stands, or what team, he continues to compete because he loves it.

“I’ve never really changed my mentality. It’s about going out and getting better every day. If you’re not doing that, you’re getting worse,” said Hoyer. “Even when Tom (Brady) was here, I was competing for the starting job, even though I would never get it.”

And that competitive nature has landed in New England, once again. And in 2020, Hoyer may become a vital leader to this reshaped Patriots team.