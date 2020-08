Brandon Copeland spent the last two seasons knocking down Patriot players as a New York Jet. In 2020, he joins the linebackers unit in New England. He told the media on Thursday that the details and understanding of their defense is something he “hasn’t seen in other teams.”

Outside of the on-field execution, he mentioned that the communication off the field is like no other, as well–all reasons for why he is excited to get going and put on a Patriot uniform.