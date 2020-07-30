New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN XTRA – Cole and Maria break down 2020 opt-outs in New England

Patriots: New England Nation
Posted: / Updated:

In a matter of 48 hours, six New England Patriots decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Although several other players across the league will join them, six on one team is the most so far, with the deadline to opt out on Monday.

Amongst those six, includes veterans Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower. With these players opting out of the season, let alone the major free agents lost in the offseason, the Patriots will be taking the field in 2020 without eight of the their top 15 players who took the most snaps for them in 2019.

Cole Johnson and Maria Trivelpiece break down what this means for the depth chart and the salary cap in New England as the first week of training camp begins.

