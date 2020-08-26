NEN Xtra – “Bean talk” and Cam Newton handshakes; the method of madness behind Patriots’ energy

After weeks of training camp, without taking any shots at team’s in other jerseys, things can get tough–energy can be lost. Like Bill Belichick said to the media on Wednesday, they are in the “dog days” of camp.

But hold on for just one moment–with Cam Newton on the field, energy never seems to be lost.

After joining the Patriots in early July, countless players have attested to Newton’s energy and describing him as a guy who “has the juice.”

From dancing in warm-ups, to fashionable hats, and to making up handshakes for every player in the huddle, Cam Newton brings something to the Patriots that can’t be turned away. It has even rubbed off on other guys.

Whether it’s been a long-lasting brand, or if Newton had any influence on “swagger,” Mohamed Sanu brings his own energy. After walking into his press conference last week with a “bean talk” hat on, that was brought into discussion today by Damiere Byrd.

Regardless, the energy in New England right now cannot be wavered.