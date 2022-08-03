FOXBORO (WPRI) – The Patriots have moved into padded practices following the opening week of training camp. Several developments on the offensive side of the ball have stood out.

Mac Jones and the vacant offensive coordinator position remain at the front of the headlines. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge both have heavy involvement offensively, but it has not been made clear who will be calling plays. Jonnu Smith turned heads with a two-touchdown performance early in camp with many expecting an expanded role for the tight end this season. DeVante Parker has also impressed after being acquired from the Dolphins this offseason.

Erik Slater breaks down what this means for a Patriots offense looking to take another step forward in 2022.