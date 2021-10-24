New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

NEN social media blitz: Was keeping Mac Jones over Cam Newton the right move?

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Join NEN’s Taylor Begley, Andy Gresh and Rosie Langello as they discuss your questions from Twitter on the New England Patriots.

