FOXBORO, MA (WPR) -- This off season the Patriots acquired three time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the Eagles.

Bennett has always taken pride in not only his talents on the field, but his ability to create meaningful relationships with his teammates off the field.“Building that camaraderie with your teammates, that’s the most important thing for me on this team is to earn everybody’s trust”, said Bennett. “From the top of the organization, to the media staff, to the training staff, just to let them know what type of individual I am.”