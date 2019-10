FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — In the Bill Belichick era, Patriots fans have watched just three kickers: Adam Vinatieri from 1996-2005, Stephen Gostkowski from 2005 until this past Sunday in Buffalo and half a season of Shayne Graham in 2010.

Now, the Patriots are back on the kicking carousel when news surfaced Wednesday that Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a left hip injury that requires season-ending surgery. The team quickly held tryouts and ended up signing 37-year old Mike Nugent, who has made more than 85 percent of his field goals from less than 50 yards.