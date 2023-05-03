FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots announced Wednesday that fans have voted for linebacker Mike Vrabel to be inducted into the team’s hall of fame.

Vrabel played a crucial role in the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl wins in the early 2000s. He’s been praised as one of the “best free agent signings in team history” and one of the most versatile players. He caught 10 passes on offense—all for touchdowns—making him the only player in NFL history to reach the end zone on each of his first 10 receptions.

“Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

This year marked the seventh time Vrabel made the hall of fame ballot. He was up against former head coach Bill Parcells and offensive lineman Logan Mankins.

Vrabel’s NFL career didn’t end when his playing days were over, however. He’s been the head coach of the Tennessee Titans since 2018 and has led the team to the playoffs three times. In 2019, he upset his former team in Tom Brady’s final game as a Patriot.

“He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league,” Kraft added. “I look forward to welcoming him back to New England.”