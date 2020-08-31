Mark Daniels and Rosie Langello break down the Patriots from Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) -- With no preseason games this season, it's making it difficult for the coaching staff to evaluate players. Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will need to make some tough decisions soon as they dwindle down to a 53-man roster.

"One thing i learned about this team is they refuse to let us get comfortable," Second year wideout Jakobi Meyers said."So i'm not going to say I'm comfortable because I might be listening. Meyers is one of many players fighting for a roster spot. He's seeing limited time on the field at camp, as NESN's Doug Kyed reported Thursday Meyers is dealing with a shoulder injury.