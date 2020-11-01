Late fumble by Cam Newton gives the Bills 24-21 victory

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) rushes for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — A late turnover by quarter Cam Newton proved costly for the Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots traveled to Buffalo to take on the AFC East leading Bills, minus wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, among others.

The Bills came out strong, taking the ball down the field on their first drive 78-yards, finishing with an 8-yard run by running back Zack Morris, making it 7-0.

The Pats were able to cut the lead to 7-3 after a 43-yard field goal by Nick Folk in the second quarter.

The Bills then where marching down the field when Josh Allen dropped back and threw it to cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The Pats took over with the ball near mid-field, and were only able to, again, manage three points, making it 7-6 at the half.

Just like their first drive of the game, the Bills marched down the field to start the third quarter ending with a 4-yard run by Morris, his second of the game, making it 14-6.

The Pats came right back, with good field position, starting at the Bills 37-yard line. Six plays later, Damien Harris ran it in from 22-yards out for the score.

The two-point attempt was a success as Newton found receiver Jakobi Meyers in the end zone, tying the score at 14.

The Pats tried a little post Halloween trickery with an onside kick on the ensuing kick-off, which the Bills were able to recover.

The Bills had a short field of their own, and were able to capitalize and retake the lead 21-14 after quarterback Josh Allen kept the ball himself and put it across the goal line from 2-yards out.

But the Patriots would back down and answered with quarterback score of their own, when Newton capped off a seven play, 72-yard drive with 2-yard touchdown, knotting the core at 21.

The Patriots defense came up big on the next Bills drive, holding them to just a field goal, giving them a 24-21 lead with just over 4 minutes left in the game.

With the Pats moving down the field with less than a minutes left, well into field goal and looking to score, Newton fumbled the game away, give the Bills the victory.

Next week, the Patriots (2-5) travel to the Meadowlands to take on the last place New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

