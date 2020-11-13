Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton in spotlight as Pats host Ravens

Foxboro, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — The losing streak has been broken and the Patriots hope to get back on track as they host the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

It’s the second straight week the Patriots will play in a primetime game.

Mobile quarterbacks with huge arms to match, New England’s Cam Newton and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson took similar paths to the NFL.

In their only previous meeting in 2018 Newton beat the Ravens when he was with Carolina.

Jackson played only sparingly in that game while still waiting for his turn behind Joe Flacco. This time Jackson is a bona fide star and reigning league MVP while Newton, the 2015 MVP, is trying to prove he’s still elite and can keep the Patriots’ playoff hopes alive.

In the 2019 season, the Ravens broke the Patriots 8-0 winning streak when they traveled to Baltimore and were defeated 37-20.

The Patriots are 8-2 in the regular season against the Ravens and 2-2 in the playoffs.

Stephon Gilmore has been limited on the injury report this past week and has missed back-to-back games with the Patriots. He was absent from practice on Thursday.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week at Patriots headquarters.

Notes:

This is the second straight year the Patriots will meet the Ravens in a regular season matchup on Sunday night.

Belichick enters this week third all-time with 276 career regular-season wins, behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328).

The Patriots defense has recorded 10 interceptions entering this week’s game with Baltimore, trailing the 11 interceptions by Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Tampa Bay. The 2019 Patriots led the NFL with 25 interceptions.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on the Ravens: “The Ravens are an outstanding football team and organization. They’ve done a tremendous job there with their consistency and built a very solid football team – very good in all three phases of the game. They are well-coached, have good size, they’re physical, they’re an explosive team. They’ve had a kickoff return for a touchdown, scooped up a fumble last week against Indianapolis for a touchdown and obviously have a lot of big-play potential on offense. But, they’re a physical, hard-nosed team that can run the ball, stop the run, play good in the kicking game. So, a big challenge for us this week to get ready to go in all three phases. I think this is a team that we have some familiarity with, but they do things a little bit differently, so preparation will be really important this week to adjust to some of the nuances and the game plan problems they present. Really an impressive team to watch, so we have a lot of work to do here.”

Cam Newton on Lamar Jackson: “I just respect his game so much. And for him to evolve, you know, people don’t realize they just see you running around, and I think for a long time and still to date, a lot of people don’t respect the art of being able to run, protect yourself and to attack the defense in as many different ways — not taking anything against anyone who cannot or does not decide to run — but for him to be as success and make the impact, the big splash in this game, not many people have done it.”