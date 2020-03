FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Kyle Van Noy #53 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is leaving Foxboro but staying in the division, signing a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins. Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl champions was the vocal leader of the “Boogeymen” last year.

He will reunite with his former position coach with the Patriots, Brian Flores who now is the head coach of the Dolphins.

According to NFL Network, the contract is for 4 years and $51 million.