Kyle Van Noy returning to Patriots after 1 year with Dolphins

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) smiles walking on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOSTON (AP) — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins.

Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter.

He left for Miami in free agency in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year, $51 million deal to play for Dolphins coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores.

He had six sacks in 14 games in 2020. But his contract made him a salary cap liability and he was released last week, opening up the opportunity for him to reunite with the Patriots.