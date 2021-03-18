Kyle Van Noy returning to Patriots after 1 year with Dolphins

BOSTON (AP) — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins.
Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter.
He left for Miami in free agency in the summer of 2019, signing a four-year, $51 million deal to play for Dolphins coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores.
He had six sacks in 14 games in 2020. But his contract made him a salary cap liability and he was released last week, opening up the opportunity for him to reunite with the Patriots.