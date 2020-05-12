Kraft auctioning off Super Bowl LI championship ring for All In Challenge

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Everyone remembers Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots completed an epic comeback after trailing 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons late in the third quarter.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now auctioning his fifth of six championship rings for the All in Challenge — a global fundraiser looking to raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a feeling in the country like we’ve never had in my lifetime. It sort of brought me back to our fifth Super Bowl when two minutes to go in the third quarter. We were down 28-3 and had a .4 percent chance to win … 99.6 chance to lose and we came back,” Kraft said. “It was through great teamwork, great effort and no one believed it could be done. To me, that represents where we are in this country today.”

The top bidder will be flown to Boston on Kraft’s private plane from anywhere in the continental United States and taken to Gillette Stadium where they will receive the Super Bowl ring from Kraft himself in the team’s trophy room.

The ring features 283 diamonds — to commemorate the 28-3 comeback — surrounding the Patriots logo and five Lombardi Trophies. The 5.1 karat-weight ring, crafted with 10 karat white gold, was the largest Super Bowl ring created at the time.