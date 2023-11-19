PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)— New England Nation host Taylor Begley and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the three keys for the Patriots to have a successful second half to the season.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Friday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: N/A [Bye Week]
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »