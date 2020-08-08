Josh McDaniels says playing without fans could pose some problems

New England’s offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, is busy deciding who will replace Tom Brady; but, that is not his only concern. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed in Gillette Stadium.

McDaniels said that this is upsetting for the simple fact that the atmosphere and energy of the crowd are one of his favorite parts of the game. But, he says it could pose a bigger problem because of how much quieter the stadium will be. With less noise, him and his offense will have to get more creative with play calling and communication. McDaniels says he’ll start the season aware of the silence and then adjust if necessary.