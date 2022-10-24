FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who was sent back to the bench after winning his first two starts as a replacement for injured Mac Jones, replaced the ineffective starter in the first half against the Chicago Bears on Monday night and immediately led New England on two touchdown drives.

Jones missed three games with a high ankle sprain but got his job back when he was healthy. But he managed just two three-and-outs and an interception, and with the crowd chanting “Zappe! Zappe!” the backup came in with 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Patriots scored on back-to-back possessions, getting a spinning, leaping catch from Jakobi Meyers for the first score and a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker to set up Rhamondre Stevenson’s 4-yard run that made it 14-10.

Jones completed 3-of-6 passes for 13 yards. Zappe was 5 of 6 for 109 yards and a score after replacing him.

Chicago regained the lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields to Khalil Herbert. Down 17-14, the Patriots gave up another field goal after Zappe fumbled with 1:32 remaining in the half.

Jones, a first-round draft pick from 2021, missed three games with a high ankle sprain. Zappe, a fourth-rounder filled in and led New England to an overtime loss against Green Bay followed by two straight wins.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones and receiver Nelson Agholor also returned after missing time with injuries.

Also inactive for the Patriots was offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who has struggled with penalties after being moved to right tackle. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Josh Uche, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running back Kevin Harris and cornerback Shaun Wade were also inactive.

The Bears listed defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, tight end Jake Tonges and receiver Isaiah Coulter as inactive.