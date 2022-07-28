FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots QB Mac Jones and WR DeVante Parker connected on a touchdown pass in each of the first two days of the team’s training camp.

The growing chemistry between the second-year quarterback and newly acquired wide receiver was on full display Thursday as Parker made a contested catch over DB Jalen Mills during end zone drills.

The Patriots took the field for a 90-minute practice Thursday morning as they ramp up the length of their sessions. Players were once again in helmets only. (They won’t wear full pads until next Monday.)

Jones and the first-team offense had the defense’s number in 7-on-7 drills, but the defense shut down the offense in competitive 11-on-11s to end the practice.

Head coach Bill Belichick confirmed reports that DT Davon Godchaux signed a more than $20 million contract extension, calling him “one of the best defensive linemen in the league.”

The Patriots’ training camp is free and open to the public. Weather permitting, outdoor practices will be held through Saturday, then every day next week.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Aug. 11 and the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19 for their first two preseason games, then travel to Las Vegas for the third and final game on Aug. 26.

They’ll kick off the regular season against the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.