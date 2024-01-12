FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots already have a new head coach, and it’s a face fans will recognize.

After parting ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, the organization has promoted from within, making Jerod Mayo the new head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Not only has Mayo been the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach since 2019, but he also spent his entire eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was drafted by the team in the first round in 2008 and named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after that season.

The Tennessee product led the team in tackles in each of his first five seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2012. He was a key part of the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX and a team captain from 2009 until he retired after the 2015 season.

Mayo, who turns 38 next month, is now the youngest head coach in the NFL. (Rams head coach Sean McVay turns 38 later this month.)

He now has enormous shoes to fill as he replaces one of the longest-tenured and most successful coaches in league history. In his 24 years with the Patriots, Belichick racked up 296 wins, nine conference championships and six Super Bowl titles.