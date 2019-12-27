‘It’s do or die’: Patriots treating season finale vs. Dolphins like playoff game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are setting their sights on securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC this weekend during their last regular-season matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots had near-perfect attendance at practice on Thursday, with linebacker Shilique Calhoun as the only player who didn’t participate.

With a win on Sunday, the Patriots would earn a first-round bye for the 14th time since 2001 and would go 6-0 in the AFC East for the third time in franchise history.

The Patriots put up 43 points in their last matchup with the Dolphins, but Week 2 must feel like forever ago to an offense that’s been struggling to find its identity and has gone through numerous personnel changes and injuries.

“It’s playoff time, it’s time to go, one game at a time now it’s do or die, period,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “If you win this game you know what’s in front of you if you lose you know what you have to do too.”

The Dolphins have won four of their last eight games — many of which came down to the wire — after going 0-7 to start the season.

“From here on in they all have implications and obviously once next month gets here you could end up going home if you don’t win, that’s the way the tournament goes,” tight-end Ben Watson said. “We are focused on Miami, we are focused on a team that has very good players on it.”

Fifteen-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the offense for the Dolphins. He is one of two quarterbacks to lead their teams in rushing yards — the other being Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

“He brings a lot of juice to that offense, he’s going to bring his best on Sunday and we need to come out and just play,” Roberts said of Fitzpatrick. “He’s not going to lay down for anyone, he’s never been like that. I respect his game and I respect what he brings to the field. It’s going to be fun.”

Tom Brady and the Patriots’ are hoping to keep up their momentum from Saturday’s win against the Buffalo Bills, which will be crucial in the team’s hunt for a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

No team has reached the Super Bowl without a first-round bye since 2012.

The Patriots are more than two touchdown favorites coming in on Sunday, and if they take care of business and earn the first-round bye, they just have to win three playoff games to earn banner number seven.

