FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Just like the rest of New England, Tom Brady is looking forward to the Patriots‘ home opener on Sunday.

At halftime of their game with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots will welcome Brady back to Gillette Stadium and honor his time with the team.

On his “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday night, Brady talked about his return and said he has nothing but gratitude for the organization.

“I’ve had so many people text me and say that they’re excited to see me come back, so it’ll be a really special reunion,” Brady said. “I’m excited to get there. I haven’t been back much.”

“I had two decades of incredible life-altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there,” he continued. “I’m creating a new memory with the people there and to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way, you know.”

Brady noted that he has only been to the stadium as a player and a competitor, and now he is going to be there as a fan.

“I’m looking forward to it big time. I mean, everyone is coming to town, a lot of the guys are coming in,” Ty Law said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

Law spent 10 seasons with the Patriots after he was drafted in the first round of Michigan in 1995. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the team’s hall of fame.

When asked if he knew anything more about what the Patriots have planned for Sunday, he said he wasn’t sure.

“I was hoping with all of that construction, I was hoping to see a statue or something. I think that man deserves a statue like the great ones, like the Michael Jordan’s, the Kobe’s, like what they do up in L.A.,” Law said. “I really was hoping to see something like that. I’m just throwing it out there, I don’t know. As far as run of the show, they’re not telling anyone.”

Brady retired from the NFL in February. The quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final three seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls in total.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

