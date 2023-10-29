PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Tight End Pharaoh Brown. The two discuss Brown’s time with the Patriots.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
The Game’s on 12!
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »