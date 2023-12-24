PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Josh Uche. The two discuss the season, the University of Michigan, and what Uche wants for Christmas.
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Sunday
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »