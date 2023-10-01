PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Patriots Linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

The two discuss some of the things he’s learned about himself and the league. To watch more segments from the show, click here.

Tavai was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft out of Hawaii. In 2021, the Patriots signed him to the 53-man roster.