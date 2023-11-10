PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Davon Godchaux. The two discuss the challenges facing the Colts offense and much more.
To watch more segments from the show, click here.
New England Nation
New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.
♦ Watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on FOX Providence
♦ Kickoff: 9:30 a.m.
♦ Patriots Wrap: 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence
More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »