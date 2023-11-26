PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sam Knox goes one-on-one inside the Patriots locker room with Defensive End Keion White. The two discuss White’s thoughts on making it to the NFL and his favorite Thanksgiving Day food.
