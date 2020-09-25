Improvement, not praise on Newton’s mind with Raiders next

Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — There have been few smiles inside the Patriots’ facility since their loss to Seattle last week.

And that’s how Cam Newton expected it to be.

While there were a lot of questions surrounding the Patriots’ prospects this season following the departure of Tom Brady, Newton’s play over the first two games have quickly raised those expectations.

But it is improvement, not praise that Newton insists is on his mind as the Patriots prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

He says he also isn’t thinking about the future and whether the Patriots can be his long-term home after this season.

Nostalgia on display as Jon Gruden, Raiders visit Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Raiders coach Jon Gruden says opening this season at Carolina and then playing New Orleans made him feel as if he was in a time warp.

His nostalgia is even more amplified this week against New England.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

It’s been nearly two decades since he walked out of Foxboro Stadium on the wrong end of a 16-13 overtime loss to the Patriots in the infamous “Tuck Rule” Game during the 2001 playoffs.

Gruden now returns to New England still looking for his first coaching win against Bill Belichick’s Patriots, who are trying to bounce back from a loss at Seattle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

12 Sports will get you ready for kickoff with our New England Nation Pregame Show at 11:30 a.m. on Fox Providence. Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Andy Gresh will dissect the matchup and preview the game.

Then, at noon on WPRI.com and WPRI 12 News app, Yianni Kourakis has Game Day Live coverage from Gillette Stadium.

After the game, join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 as we break it all down with post-game analysis and interviews in the New England Nation Patriots Wrap.