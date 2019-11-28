Illness sidelines 8 players as Patriots prep for clash with Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots’ injury report was longer than usual for Wednesday’s practice with eight players sidelined with flu-like symptoms.

Safety Patrick Chung, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, tight end Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Stephon Gilmore all missed practice due to illness.

Apparently practice was optional for the Patriots today pic.twitter.com/aWmmtwqmdS — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) November 27, 2019

Safety Devin McCourty said it’s unlike anything he’s seen in his 10 years with the team.

“We had guys come in, you’d look in their eyes and you could just tell they were out of it,” McCourty said.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon — who played through an illness during the Patriots’ 13-9 win against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend — was also listed as a limited participant.

The rest of the team took to the practice field Wednesday to prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu and cornerback Jason McCourty all practiced on a limited basis after missing Sunday’s game with injuries.

Dorsett told reporters Wednesday he is out of concussion protocol after sitting out against Dallas. He’s expected to take the field Sunday in Houston.

The Patriots look to improve from 10-1 and to remain the top team in the AFC. They’ll clash with the Texans in Houston on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

