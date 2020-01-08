‘I still have more to prove’: Brady thanks fans in Instagram post

Live Now
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Four days after the Patriots’ season came to an end, Tom Brady took to Instagram to thank fans, teammates and the organization.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” he wrote.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time league MVP, Brady is essentially set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason thanks to a clause in the contract he signed before the 2019 season.

With Brady’s future uncertain, speculations have risen.

When he was asked about retirement following the wild-card loss to the Titans, Brady said, “I would say it’s pretty unlikely, but, yeah, hopefully unlikely.”

His Instagram post does not confirm nor deny any rumors going around but he mentions he still has “more to prove.”

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” Brady wrote. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Brady has said he wants to play until he is 45. He will turn 43 in August.

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

