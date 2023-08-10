FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will play the first of three preseason games Thursday night as they get ready for their upcoming season.

The Patriots will host the Texans at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

12 Sports will have a live preview tonight on 12 News starting at 4.

It will be just the second time the two teams have met in the preseason. Back in 2017, the Texans defeated the Patriots 27-23 under then-head coach Bill O’Brien, who’s now New England’s offensive coordinator.

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Patriots will likely rest their starters and roster locks, so Thursday’s game will be a chance for backups and rookies to get some experience in a live setting and prove they deserve a spot on the roster.

It should be a good test for the defense, who will be up against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Houston’s second overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Here’s the Patriots’ full preseason schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10: Patriots vs. Texans at 7 p.m.

Patriots vs. Texans at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Patriots @ Packers at 8 p.m.

Patriots @ Packers at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Patriots @ Titans at 8:15 p.m.

Fans can watch all three games on The CW Providence. (Channel 9 on Verizon and Cox)

The team will be holding joint practices with the Packers and Titans in the days leading up to their preseason matchups.