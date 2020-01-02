How do you show your Patriots Pride? Send us your pics!

As the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to take on the Titans during wild-card weekend, New England Nation is once again getting ready to cheer on its favorite team.

How will you and your family be showing your Patriots Pride? Show us by sending pics to ReportIt@wpri.com, the WPRI 12 Facebook page, or through the form below – then be sure to come back to check out our fan gallery.

The Game’s on 12!

Eyewitness Sports is your source for in-depth coverage of the Patriots’ playoff push on-air, online and in the WPRI 12 app.