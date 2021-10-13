Health still a question for Patriots in Week 6

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the second half against the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Health concerns are still front and center as the Patriots prepare to face the Cowboys this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Two key players on offense, running back Damien Harris and offensive guard Shaq Mason, did not participate in practice Wednesday because of injuries.

The Patriots are already decimated on the offensive line. Four of their five starters did not play on Sunday against the Texans. Starting tackle Trent Brown was moved to injured reserve last week, Mason is dealing with an abdomen injury, and Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu have been on the COVID list.

Harris’ injury is new this week. He hurt his ribs in the fourth quarter last Sunday.

The Patriots are 2-3 on the season and still looking for their first win at home. This weekend will be a tough test against a Dallas Cowboys team that is riding a four-game win streak.

“Pretty much do everything well. They rank at the top of the league in pretty much every category on offense and defense,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“They’re talented on each level and each tier of their offense,” said linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

The Patriots have a top five defense in the league and this week that will be tested against a top five offense in the Cowboys.

“We’ve got to keep them off the board, try to get stops, try to make stops, try to make Dak [Prescott] read some defenses and hold the ball longer so we can get to him. All 11 guys have to be on point,”said Matt Judon, Patriots linebacker.

“Since 2006 they’ve had by far the most Pro Bowl players. On their personnel staff, they have almost 500 years of NFL experience on that staff. That’s five centuries. It’s amazing.” said Belichick.