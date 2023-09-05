BOSTON (WPRI) — New England Patriots player Jack Jones has put his legal troubles to rest ahead of the team’s season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, 12 News has learned.

The 25-year-old agreed to a plea deal Tuesday, which includes one year of pretrial probation and 48 hours of community service, according to Jones’ attorney Rosemary Scapicchio.

In exchange, the charges against Jones stemming from his arrest at Logan International Airport earlier this year have been dropped.

The second-year cornerback was taken into custody at a security checkpoint last June after two loaded handguns were discovered inside his carry-on luggage.

Scapicchio tells 12 News Jones is grateful that the charges against him were dropped and is now “100% focused on playing football.” She said Jones will spend his community service hours speaking to inner-city youth about the dangers of firearms.