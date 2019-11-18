Gronkowski to make ‘big announcement’ Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Whether it’s about a possible return to the NFL or a new business venture, one thing is for sure: Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is making a “big announcement” Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to drop it on all y’all this Tuesday,” Gronkowski said in a social media post. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be wild, it’s going be a good time.”

Rob Gronkowski Is Making A “Big Announcement” On Tuesday Morning at 9 am et pic.twitter.com/su4EdSF8EY — PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) November 17, 2019

Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram earlier this year. Since then, he’s become an advocate for CBD oil – partnering with CBD Medic and Abacus Health, urging the NFL and other sports leagues to allow players to use CBD oil to recover from injuries sustained on the field.

He was also hired by FOX Sports as an NFL analyst.

Some are speculating that Gronkowski may return to the Patriots before the Nov. 30 deadline to rejoin the NFL – though he previously silenced those rumors back in October, saying “it’s a no” and he will not be making a return.

Gronkowski said he will make his announcement on Instagram at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Until then, fans will just have to wonder what his plans are.